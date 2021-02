Former African champions, Enymba FC of Aba, have qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following their 5-4 penalties win over Rivers United in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday.

The tie went into penalty shoot out after both legs of the play-off ended one-all on aggregate.

The People’s Elephant will await draw to be conducted by the Confederation of African Football to know their foes in the group stage of the competition.