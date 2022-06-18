Breaking: Enugu Diocese bans Mbaka from holding service forthwith

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has banned the Founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, from holding any service until further notice.

The order was contained in a letter by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, dated June 17, 2022.

The order is coming after Mbaka’s inflammatory political utterances against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

The Diocese said the decision was based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Mbaka at the Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

The statement, titled: “Pastoral Injunction On Attendance To Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplain Enugu,” reads: “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfillment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian Faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as i entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”