The Football Association have come to an agreement over a restart date for the FA Cup.

The Premier League on Thursday agreed for the 2019/20 season to resume on June 17 after the coronavirus suspension.

The FA have now confirmed that the quarter-finals will take place over the weekend of June 27 to 28.

The semi-finals and final will take place over the weekend of July 18 to 19 July and August 1 respectively.

FA chief executive officer Mark Bullingham said: “We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

The quarter-finals will see Leicester City host Chelsea, Newcastle United face Manchester City, Sheffield United take on Arsenal and Norwich City play Manchester United.