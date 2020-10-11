A riot has broken out in Ogbomoso, Oyo State following on the killing of an indigene, Jimoh Ishaq, during the #EndSARS protest on Saturday.

The Eagle Online was informed that the riot broke out following the death of two more persons on Sunday.

A reliable source told The Eagle Online that the protest snowballed into a riot on Sunday due to the persistent face-off with the police in the town.

The riot has claimed the palace of the paramount ruler of the town, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi.

The Eagle Online was told that the palace was attacked by the rioters, with Oba Oyewumi having to be smuggled out.

It was learnt that the Minister of Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare, who is also from the area, equally escaped death.

Indigenes of the town have appealed for the presence of more security personnel as the riot did not seem to be simmering as at press time.