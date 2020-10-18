The two entrances of the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Abuja have been blocked by #EndSARS protesters.

The move was successfully made on Sunday evening.

A video of the scene confirmed the incident.

The protesters were seen in the video dancing at the entrances of the bank.

The protest, which started with a demand for the scrapping of a Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, has since assumed greater dimensions to tackle the ills of the society, including the allowances being earned by Senators and Members of the House of Representatives and Restructuring of the country.