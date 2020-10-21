Prominent Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has reacted to the news that she was among those shot dead at the #EndSARS protest at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State by soldiers deployed to disperse protesters.

News and a video showing someone who was said to be Badmus had gone viral on Tuesday shortly after the Soldiers opened fire on the protesters, killing no fewer than seven and injuring 28.

The lady in blue top and black pants had a hole in her tummy.

But in a tweet on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Badmus said the news was false.

She tweeted: “Against all speculations about me being shot or dead at the unspeakable incident that happened at the toll gate few hours ago, I would like to inform you guys that I Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty.#EniolaBadmus.”