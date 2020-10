The Orile Police Station in Lagos State has been set on fire.

It was set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

This followed from the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

This will not be the first police station to be set ablaze.

A police station in Benin City, the Edo State capital, was set ablaze on Monday.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command were also on Monday attacked.