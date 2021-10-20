Breaking: #EndSARS memorial protesters shut down Lekki Toll Gate + Photos

#EndSARS memorial protesters on Wednesday stormed the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos for their car procession, paralyzing vehicular movements on both lanes.

The protesters were led by comedian Debo Adebayo (popularly known as Mr Macaroni), and Folarin Falana, rapper known as Falz.

The duo had announced the procession on their Instagram handles on Tuesday, despite warning by the Nigeria Police that no such procession would be allowed.

“In memory of those who died that day and those we have lost to police brutality, we will: drive through the toll gate from 8-10 am; blast our horns in unison as we drive through and wave our flags,” the information on the e-flier read in part.

Around 9am, the entertainers joined by some youths rode in a convoy, waving flags at journalists and security operatives at the tollgate.

They said the procession was in memory of the EndSARS protest which ended controversially on October 20, 2020.