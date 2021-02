The judicial panel established by the Lagos State government to investigate the October 2020 Lekki shooting incident has approved the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

The nine-man panel returned the control of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company, the operators, on Saturday, according to TheCable.

LCC had earlier prayed the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.

Details later…