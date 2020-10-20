Breaking: #EndSARS: Lagos declares 24 hours curfew

The Lagos State Government has declared a 24 hours curfew with effect from 4pm on Tuesday (today).

This was revealed by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his Twitter handle.

The imposition of the curfew followed increase in the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

In a short statement, the Governor said: “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”