The Ohaozara Police Station, Uburu, the home town of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has been razed down by hoodlums operating under the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

An eyewitness from the area narrated that the hoodlums struck around 1pm on Thursday, overpowering the policemen on duty who ran for their lives.

He further informed that the pandemonium generated by the invasion made the villagers living around the station to scamper for safety, while the hoodlums carted away valuables from the station as they set the buildings on fire.

“The attackers and others who had the mind to enter the scene early looted plasma televisions, generators and some guns,” the witness said.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Phillip Maku, confirmed the incident, adding that some of his officers and men were injured during the rampage.