The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), has said President Muhammadu Buhari will take a major action on the violence wracking the country over the #EndSARS process “in the next couple of hours”.

The NSA said this on Thursday after a National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Monguno, who spoke with State House correspondents, said: “The President himself, I have just left his office, is also going to deal with these issues in a specific manner apart from what has just taken place in council.

“I believe in the next couple of hours, Mr. President will come up with certain solutions that will be agreeable to the entire federation.”