President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to address Nigerians at 7pm on Thursday (today) on the #EndSARS protest that has slipped into anarchy across the country.

This was revealed by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement came after the National Security Council meeting ended at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adesina said: “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”