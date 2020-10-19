Armed security operatives have been deployed in strategic areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ahead of the planned continuation of the #EndSARS protest.

Abuja had in the last few days witnessed an increase in the ferocity of the protest initially focused on the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and now targeted at issues of good governance.

As at Sunday night, protesters had occupied the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the capital city.

Areas with notable security presence, which included uniformed policemen and others, were Dantata Bridge and Area 1.

Dantata Bridge, a major link to different parts of the city and for those heading out of it, was occupied on Friday by the protesters, thus cutting off the movement.

Area 1 has several government offices and is a strategic business area.

As early as 6am, the presence of the security operatives had been noticed.

No fewer than four police trucks were stationed around Dantata Bridge, with two noticed at Area 1.