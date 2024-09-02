Trending
Breaking: #EndBadGovernance protesters remanded in Kuje prison over alleged treason

In a recent development, some of the #EndBadGovernance protesters have been reportedly remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre after being charged with treason.

According to reports, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their remand pending the hearing and ruling on their bail application slated for September 11, 2024.

It was learnt that the presiding Judge fixed the date on Monday after they pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge, bordering on terrorism slammed against them by the Federal Government.

