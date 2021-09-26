Breaking: Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Cross, Liquorose set for final showdown

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Cross have become the first set of housemates to make it to the final week of the show this season.

This was announced during the live show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Meanwhile, about six housemates are remaining in the BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season to battle for the grand prize.

The Big Brother reality TV show, which ends on October 10, 2021, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria announced a grand prize of N90million – the highest in the show’s history.