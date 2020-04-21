Eminent businessman, Willy Anumudu, is dead.

The Chairman of Globe Motors, with headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos, was said to have died at about 4am on Tuesday with arrangement already firmed up to fly him to Germany.

Anumudu was said to have been ill for some time.

The passage of Anumudu was revealed by prominent journalist, Dele Momodu, on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

However, Momodu said he did not die of the Coronavirus disease as reported by some.

Momodu tweeted: “One of Nigeria’s biggest car dealers WILLY ANUMUDU has died!

“The Chairman of GLOBE MOTORS, Victoria Island, suffered some health challenges few days ago and ‘was tested for COVID-19 which came out negative’.

“He was to be air-lifted to Germany this morning but died about 4am….

“At the time of his death, WILLY ANUMUDU was happily married to his effervescent wife, NKIRU, who sadly was in London when the tragedy occurred in Lagos early this morning.

“He is survived by four children, UZOMA, EYINNA, ZINNA and ZIKKY…

“May his sweet soul Rest in Peace….”

Anumudu was born on November 29, 1951.