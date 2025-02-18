Breaking: Elder statesman, Edwin Clark, is dead

An elder statesman and a former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark, is dead.
Aged 97, the Pan Niger Delta Forum leader died on Monday night, according to a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark for the family.
The statement read: “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025.
“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”