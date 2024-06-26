BREAKING: El-Rufai drags Kaduna Assembly to court over N432bn probe 

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has sued the State House of Assembly over claims that his administration embezzled N432 billion and left the state with significant debt obligations.

Mallam El-Rufai, who filed a fundamental rights enforcement case at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the State House of Assembly, said the House committee did not give him a fair hearing.

This was contained in a statement by the former governor’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, posted on his X handle on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed by El-Rufai’s lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, contested the Kaduna Assembly Committee’s report, which accused El-Rufai of corruption.

Adekeye said, “His lawyer, AU Mustapha SAN, said that El-Rufai approached the court as a Nigerian citizen who is entitled to be given a fair hearing before his rights can be determined by a quasi-judicial or investigative body or courts in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

“El-Rufai also asked the court to declare that by the provisions of Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Report of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Investigation of Loans, Financial Transactions, Contractual Liabilities and Other Related Matters of the Government of Kaduna State from 29 May 2015 to 29 May 2023, as ratified by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, is unconstitutional and therefore null and void for violating his right to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Constitution.”

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee, in April, commenced a probe of ex-Gov El-Rufai’s tenure.

The House said the probe will focus on the El-Rufai loans, financial transactions, contractual liabilities, and other relevant matters.

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly at its One Hundred and Fiftieth (150th) Sitting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, resolved and constituted an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate Loans, Financial Transactions, Contractual Liabilities & Other Related Matters of The Government of Kaduna State from 29th May, 2015 to 29 May, 2023,” the letter stated

The state Assembly’s ad hoc committee had earlier in June submitted its investigative report on the El-Rufai administration’s financial dealings, loans, and contracts to the House.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, said the loans secured during El-Rufai’s tenure were largely misused, and in some instances, proper procedures were not followed in obtaining them.

The Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Liman, alleged that El-Rufai’s administration misappropriated N423 billion, resulting in significant financial burdens for the state.