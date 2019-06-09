The immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and other Peoples Democratic Party Senators-elect have endorsed Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President.

The meeting for the endorsement of Lawan was held at Ekweremadu’s residence at Apo Legislative quarters on Sunday morning.

In attendance at the meeting among the PDP Senators-elect were Eyinnaya Abaribe, Emmanuel Bwacha, Dino Melaye, Chukwuka Utazi, Theodore Orji, and Philip Aduda among others.

Lawan group had on Saturday unveiled 61 All Progressives Congress Senators-elect that endorsed him, boasting of 37 PDP Senators-elect on their side.

The ninth National Assembly is expected to be inaugurated on June 11.