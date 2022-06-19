Breaking: Ekiti 2022: INEC ends collation of results + Full 16 LGAs results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has concluded the collation of results from the Ekiti State governorship election held on Saturday.
It was predicted as a three-horse race: All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party.
However, the result did not reflect this as the candidate of the APC, Biodun Oyebanji, won in 15 Local Government Areas out of the 16 LGAs in the state.
The only LGA Oyebanji did not win was Efon Alaye, where the candidate of the PDP, Bisi Kolawole, won.
The candidate of the SDP for the poll, Engr. Segun Oni, however, put up an impressive showing in some of the LGAs.
The results, collated at the INEC collation centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, showed Oyebanji won with wide margin.
As at press time, the official declaration by the INEC was being awaited.
The results as announced by INEC:
Ekiti East LGA
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982
Gbonyin LGA
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059
Ikole LGA
APC -16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736
Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214
Ise/Orun LGA
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909
Emure LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445
Ido/Osi LGA
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9,489
Oye LGA
APC – 13,396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 3,591
Moba LGA
APC – 11,609
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904
Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP – 4,577
Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4,357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344
Ikere-Ekiti LGA
APC – 12,086
PDP – 3,789
SDP – 1,943
Irepodun Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010
Ekti West LGA
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863
Ijero LGA
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5,006
Efon Alaaye LGA
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339.