Breaking: Ekiti 2022: INEC ends collation of results + Full 16 LGAs results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has concluded the collation of results from the Ekiti State governorship election held on Saturday.

It was predicted as a three-horse race: All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party.

However, the result did not reflect this as the candidate of the APC, Biodun Oyebanji, won in 15 Local Government Areas out of the 16 LGAs in the state.

The only LGA Oyebanji did not win was Efon Alaye, where the candidate of the PDP, Bisi Kolawole, won.

The candidate of the SDP for the poll, Engr. Segun Oni, however, put up an impressive showing in some of the LGAs.

The results, collated at the INEC collation centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, showed Oyebanji won with wide margin.

As at press time, the official declaration by the INEC was being awaited.

The results as announced by INEC:

Ekiti East LGA

APC – 12,099

PDP – 5,230

SDP – 4,982

Gbonyin LGA

APC – 11,247

PDP – 3,947

SDP – 4,059

Ikole LGA

APC -16,417

PDP – 6,266

SDP – 5,736

Ado-Ekiti LGA

APC – 23,831

PDP – 7,575

SDP – 15,214

Ise/Orun LGA

APC – 8,074

PDP – 2,588

SDP – 5,909

Emure LGA

APC – 7,728

PDP – 2,610

SDP – 3,445

Ido/Osi LGA

APC – 10,321

PDP – 2,871

SDP – 9,489

Oye LGA

APC – 13,396

PDP – 4,122

SDP – 3,591

Moba LGA

APC – 11,609

PDP – 3,530

SDP – 4,904

Ekiti South-West LGA

APC – 9,679

PDP – 4,474

SDP – 4,577

Ilejemeje LGA

APC – 4,357

PDP – 1,157

SDP – 2,344

Ikere-Ekiti LGA

APC – 12,086

PDP – 3,789

SDP – 1,943

Irepodun Ifelodun LGA

APC – 13,125

PDP – 4,712

SDP – 5,010

Ekti West LGA

APC – 15,322

PDP – 3,386

SDP – 3,863

Ijero LGA

APC – 13,754

PDP – 4,897

SDP – 5,006

Efon Alaaye LGA

APC – 4,012

PDP – 6,303

SDP – 339.