Breaking: Ekiti 2022: INEC declares APC winner + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The Chief Returning Officer of the election, Kayode Adebowale, declared the APC and its candidate winners of the election in the early hours of Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

According to Adebowale, Oyebanji scored 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers: Engr. Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party and Chief Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party.

While Oni polled polled 82,211 votes, Kolawole secured 67,457 votes.

Oyebanji won in 15 of the 16 local government areas of the state, while Kolawole took one.

The PDP candidate secured victory in Efon Local Government Area.

The results as announced by INEC:

Ekiti East LGA

APC – 12,099

PDP – 5,230

SDP – 4,982

Gbonyin LGA

APC – 11,247

PDP – 3,947

SDP – 4,059

Ikole LGA

APC -16,417

PDP – 6,266

SDP – 5,736

Ado-Ekiti LGA

APC – 23,831

PDP – 7,575

SDP – 15,214

Ise/Orun LGA

APC – 8,074

PDP – 2,588

SDP – 5,909

Emure LGA

APC – 7,728

PDP – 2,610

SDP – 3,445

Ido/Osi LGA

APC – 10,321

PDP – 2,871

SDP – 9,489

Oye LGA

APC – 13,396

PDP – 4,122

SDP – 3,591

Moba LGA

APC – 11,609

PDP – 3,530

SDP – 4,904

Ekiti South-West LGA

APC – 9,679

PDP – 4,474

SDP – 4,577

Ilejemeje LGA

APC – 4,357

PDP – 1,157

SDP – 2,344

Ikere-Ekiti LGA

APC – 12,086

PDP – 3,789

SDP – 1,943

Irepodun Ifelodun LGA

APC – 13,125

PDP – 4,712

SDP – 5,010

Ekti West LGA

APC – 15,322

PDP – 3,386

SDP – 3,863

Ijero LGA

APC – 13,754

PDP – 4,897

SDP – 5,006

Efon Alaaye LGA

APC – 4,012

PDP – 6,303

SDP – 339.

Number of votes according to political parties

A: 166

AAC: 409

ADC: 5,997

ADP: 3,495

APC: 187,057

APGA: 376

LP: 195

PRP: 1,980

NNPN: 529

PDP: 67457

SDP: 82,211

YPP: 618

ZLP: 282

Registered voters: 989,224

Accredited voters: 365,438

Valid votes: 351,865

Rejected votes: 8888

Total votes cast: 360753.