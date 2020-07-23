The forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission is yet to commence eight months after it was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Eagle Online is reporting.

The Ad Hoc Committee of the Senate, headed by Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi-Ojo, disclosed this in its report to the whole house on Thursday.

The report said that recruitments for the audit were still being done as at the time the probe of the NDDC was carried out by the Committee.

It said those being recruited now are Auditors.

The Senate thus called for a termination of the local process.

It recommended the hiring of renowned International Audit firm to carry out the forensic audit of the NDDC.