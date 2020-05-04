The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Monday (today) arraign former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), over alleged multi-million fraud.

He will be arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High court, sitting in Abuja on a 16 count charge.

Turaki was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015 when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was President.

He also served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015.

Others to be arraigned along with the former Minister are Sampson Okpetu, who served as his Special Assistant; Samtee Essentials Limited; and Pasco Investment Limited, all allegedly found out to be Okpetu’s companies.