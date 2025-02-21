Breaking: EFCC hands over $120,000, N70m  to foreign victims of fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a total sum of $120,548.43 and N70,602,841.46 to American, Spanish and Swiss victims of local fraudsters.
The anti-graft agency made the restitution from local fraudsters known to the public on Thursday after their successful prosecution.
This, the EFCC said, is a gesture of its commitment to tackling economic and financial crimes and offering restitution to victims of fraudulent practices.
