Breaking: EFCC grills ex-SGF Anyim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has interrogated a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, in connection with the ongoing probe of a former Aviation Minister , Sen. Stella Oduah.

It was learnt the interrogation was based on N780million out of a lump sum allocated to a rehabilitation project in Oduah’s ministry allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has interest.

Anyim was yet to be released as at the time of filing this report.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The EFCC on Sunday commenced the interrogation of a former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in a case of corruption and diversion of public funds.

Anyim who arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja around 3pm, was currently being grilled by a team of operatives.

” The interrogation is tied to the corruption and money laundering case involving former Aviation Minister and serving senator, Senator Stella Oduah.

” Part of the rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780 million were allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has interest.”

Contacted, the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he has not been briefed on the matter.