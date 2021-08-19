Breaking: EFCC arrests ex-Abia Governor, son over N48b security votes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody a former Abia Governor, Sen. Theodore Orji and his son, Chinedu over alleged N48billion security votes.

The two leaders are also expected to account for N2billion Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.

While the ex-Governor was intercepted at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before boarding a flight, his son reported to the EFCC headquarters.

According to a source, the ex-Governor, who has been on the Commission’s watch list, was intercepted at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja at about 1000 hours on Thursday and brought to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja for the continuation of his interrogation.

The source said: “He is being quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, who turned himself in this afternoon upon learning of the arrest of his father.

“Senator Orji and his sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, are under investigation by the EFCC for offences bordering on misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

“The ex- Governor is alleged to have collected N500 million monthly as security vote for eight years as governor of Abia state between 2007 and 2015.

“Other issues relate to the alleged mismanagement of N2billion Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.”

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of the former Governor.