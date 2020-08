The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, has been impeached.

He was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin City.

Idiaye had on Monday led four other lawmakers to the residence of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19, 2020 election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to pledge his allegiance.