Breaking: Edo 2024: Shaibu declares interest despite Obaseki’s opposition

The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has formally declared his interest in next year’s governorship election in the state.

The declaration on Monday came despite the opposition of Governor Godwin Obaseki to Shaibu’s ambition.

Shaibu, who made his declaration in a televised announcement, and Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the ticket of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the election in 2024.

Obaseki does not want his deputy to succeed him, despite having not named an anointed candidate.