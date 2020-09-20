The Peoples Democratic Party is leading in the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday.

This comes from the results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission at its collation centre in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The results, which started rolling in from late on Saturday, showed that the PDP has won in seven of the 10 local government areas, which results had so far been announced by INEC.

Edo State has 18 local government areas.

The All Progressives Congress has won Etsako West Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State from where a former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Phillip Shaibu, hail from.

While the candidate of the APC for the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, scored 26,140, the incumbent and flag bearer of the PDP, Godwin Obaseki, polled 17,959 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party won Esan South East Local Government Area.

While the All Progressives Congress scored 9,237 votes, the PDP polled 10,565 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party also took Uromi Esan North Local Government Area.

According to INEC, while the PDP and its candidate, Godwin Obaseki, scored 13,579 votes, All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu got 6,559 votes.

The PDP also took Igueben Local Government Area.

The result showed that the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, scored 5,199, while the PDP had 7,870 votes.

The registered voters for the local government were 46,828, while those accredited to votes were 13,404.

The All Progressives Congress emerged the winner of Etsako Local Government Area.

While the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Godwin Obaseki scored 995 votes, the APC, with Osagie Ize-Iyamu as candidate polled 1,151 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party took Esan North East Local Government Area.

While the APC got 415 votes, the PDP polled 897 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party won Uhunmwonde Local Government Area in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

While the incumbent and candidate of the PDP, Godwin Obaseki, scored 10,022 votes, the All Progressives Congress and its flag bearer, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 5,972 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party won Esan West Local Government Area with a wide margin over its closest rival, All Progressives Congress.

While the APC, with Osagie Ize-Iyamu as candidate polled 7,189 votes, the incumbent and flag bearer of the PDP coasted home with 17,433.

In Egor Local Government Area, Obaseki also won.

Obaseki scored 27,621 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who polled 10,202 votes.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu won in Etsako West Local Government Area.

According to the result released at the collation centre in Benin, INEC said Ize-Iyamu polled 26,140 votes.

Obaseki scored 17,959 votes.

As at press time, the election officials, including those of INEC and the security agencies, were at the INEC Collation Centre for the release of the results, while the remaining eight local government areas were being expected.

