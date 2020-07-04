The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

The Governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.

Umahi said he was not alone as some of his close aides also tested positive.

The Governor had disclosed on Thursday that he had his sample taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for testing.

He told members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council: “If I test positive, my deputy will carry on with the fight as a frontline worker, but we will be extremely careful and use zoom to do our jobs.

“No retreat, no surrender!

“We will fight this COVID-19 matter to the end.

“We will have the public hearing on our proposed plan of the COVID-19 fight next week and either me or my deputy will head the meeting, and I will contribute through zoom, if I test positive.”