Breaking: DSS takes over EFCC’s Lagos office, stops staff from entering

Operatives of the Department of State Services have occupied the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos State, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the credible newspaper, the DSS operatives prevented the EFCC officers from entering their offices.

The secret service agents arrived at the premises of the EFCC in the early hours of Tuesday.

The PUNCH said it learnt that there is an ongoing rivalry between the DSS and EFCC over the ownership of the building being used as office by the anti-graft agency in Lagos State.

An official of the EFCC, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The PUNCH: “There’s been a running battle between us and the DSS over who owns the office because the office was used by them before the EFCC came on board and it was handed over to us.

“But it’s been an administrative issue, and the matter is not in court and hasn’t caused any fracas before now.

“But we don’t understand why they have to block our office and deny our officials access when a new government just came in.”

A DSS source also told The PUNCH: “The office used to be ours, and we have been fighting over it for years now, and the EFCC knows.”

There has been no official response on the development as at press time.

The spokesmen of both government agencies: Wilson Uwujaren of the EFCC and Dr Peter Afunanya of the DSS, were yet to issue any statement or speak on the occupation of the anti-graft agency’s office.