Breaking: DSS speaks on reported arrest of Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified that the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele is not in its custody as being reported.

The security outfit made the clarification via its official Twitter handle Saturday.

DSS tweeted: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

Recall that minutes after Emefiele ‘s suspension was announced Friday’s night via a statement from the office the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the news broken, another followed that the embattled CBN boss has been arrested by the DSS.

Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu owing to the ongoing investigation in the country’s financial sector and reforms in the same.