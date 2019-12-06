The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Sowore was only released on Thursday night by the DSS after several court orders granting him bail.

As earlier reported, the operatives of the DSS had stormed the Federal High Court, where Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu was presiding, in the early hours of Friday.

They had attempted to take Sowore away, but were prevented from doing so.

After the court sitting, the armed operatives insisted on taking the convener of #RevolutionNow to their office.

His lawyer, Femi Falana, then drove him to the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Sowore and Falana were still at the DSS office as at the time of filing this report.