Operatives of the Department of State Services have allegedly attempted to rearrest the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, in court on Friday.

According to SaharaReporters, the DSS operatives also chased away the presiding Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, and assaulted a journalist in their bid to arrest the duo.

The Eagle online reports that Sowore and Bakare were released from the DSS detention on Thursday night after several court orders to release them went unheeded.

The Publisher of SaharaReporters was arrested by the DSS over four months ago.