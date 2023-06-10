Breaking: DSS confirms Emefiele’s arrest + How he was arrested, flown to Abuja

The Department of State Services has backtracked from its initial position that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was not in its custody.

The secret police had on its Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday tweeted that Emefiele was not with it.

However, a few hours later, it confirmed the arrest of the banker, warning the media to be careful how it reports the issue.

The statement by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

The Eagle Online was told that Emefiele was arrested in his Lagos home at about 2am on Saturday.

He was initially taken to the Lagos State Office of the secret police.

He was later flown to Abuja via the private wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Emefiele, who wore a caftan and a cap, was flown to Abuja in a private jet.