Breaking: Dr. Christopher Kolade reported dead

Highly respected Nigerian diplomat, broadcaster, academic, and corporate leader, Dr. Christopher Kolade, has been reported dead.

Kolade, who would have been 93, was reported dead by sources close to him on Thursday, though there were no details as at press time.

Businessday confirmed the development in the early hours of the day.

Kolade, born on December 28, 1932 in Erin-Oke, Osun State, began his career in broadcasting and rose to become the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), where he was known for upholding professionalism and integrity.

He later transitioned into the corporate sector, serving as Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria and holding various roles in the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

He also served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 2002 to 2007.

A strong advocate for ethical leadership and governance, Dr. Kolade has contributed significantly to leadership development through teaching and mentoring.

He has lectured at institutions like the Lagos Business School and led initiatives like the Christopher Kolade Foundation.

Widely admired for his moral discipline and service to Nigeria, he remains a voice of conscience in public affairs.