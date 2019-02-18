Breaking: Disrupt upcoming elections at risk of your life – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told anyone contemplating disrupting the upcoming general elections that he or she will be doing so at the risk of his or her life.

President Buhari said this on Monday at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives congress at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Buhari, who called for the investigation of the circumstances that led to the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for last Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, said he was only informed of the development at 4:45am that day.

He said: “INEC must behave responsibly and realize that they’re not the only stakeholders.

“The military and police will be well mobilized to stamp out rigging and thuggery.

“Any stakeholder or group of people who think they can disrupt this process will do so at the risk of their own lives.”

