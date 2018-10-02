Breaking: Deputy Governor dumps Ambode

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday abandoned Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to support Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the two-horse race to pick the ticket to represent the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 governorship election.

Adebule revealed this to newsmen at Ward A and D in Iba Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, where she participated in the governorship primary of the APC.

She said she would endorse the candidate chosen by the party.

She said: “The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow.”

When the deputy governor arrived at the ward, some of her aides came with Sanwo-Olu’s posters and banners.

At the ward, accreditation started at about 10.36am as party electoral officials arrived.

There was no formal announcement of the results as the accreditation was brief.

Many party members at the venue started singing the praises of Sanwo-Olu.