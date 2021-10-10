Breaking: Deontay Wilder lands in hospital after defeat by Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder was reportedly transported to hospital for precautionary checks after being stopped in devastating fashion by Tyson Fury after an 11th-round thriller at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States of America.

The Bronze Bomber was arguably too brave for his own good as he refused to lie down in this rollercoaster heavyweight back-and-fourth, despite knocking the Gypsy King down twice in Round 4.

Wilder was on the canvas himself in the third and looked spent as he demonstrated remarkable powers of recovery to survive an early scare.

Yet it was Fury’s turn to be saved by the bell shortly after in an electric start to this mouthwatering trilogy matchup that will live long in the memory.

The Bronze Bomber’s excessive weight soon began to play a part as he began to tire but still, his super-human punch power was enough to keep Fury on his toes.

Fury sent Wilder tumbling to the canvas once again in Round 10 before eventually settling the score in the 11th when he closed the show with a chilling finish.

As the Brit said, he was only ever one punch away from winning this fight but Wilder’s determination and heart kept him in there as he dug deep to find something from within.

There were slightly concerning scenes at the end of the fight though, as Wilder looked groggy on his stool as blood seeped from his nose and ear.

According to ESPN+, he was taken to hospital for precautionary tests and checks.

He had already left the ring by the time Jimmy Lennon Jr confirmed that Fury was still the lineal, WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion of the world.

Journalist Creg Stephenson tweeted: “Deontay Wilder transported to a Las Vegas hospital for precautionary reasons, per ESPN+.

“So he won’t be making any post-fight comments, it doesn’t seem.”

Fury was able to offer his analysis of another breathtaking heavyweight war though and the Gypsy King was critical of Wilder’s lack of sportsmanship when he approached his corner.

He told BT Sport: “I said, ‘Well done.’

“And he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’”

He added: “Very surprised [by] that. Sore loser, an idiot. Do you know what?

“To be a top fighting man, you’ve got to show guts and respect and he couldn’t do it tonight.

“And that’s it.”