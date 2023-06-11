Breaking: Democracy Day 2023: Tinubu to address Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to address the nation on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Director of Information of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The Federal Government had earlier declared June 12 as a public holiday.

According to Oladunjoye, the broadcast by President Tinubu will take place at 7am.

He added: “Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”