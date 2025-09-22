Breaking: Dembele beats Yanal to clinch men’s Ballon d’Or 2025

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé was on Monday night crowned the winner of the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or.

The French side’s domestic dominance and run to Champions League glory meant PSG were always likely to house the winner of this year’s award.

While right back Achraf Hakimi and midfield maestro Vitinha were touted as possible champions, Dembélé has been one of the top favourites for several months alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who finished second in voting.

Now 28, Dembélé enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024-25.

He began the campaign in his usual spot on the right side of PSG’s attack but was quickly turned into a striker by manager Luis Enrique, whose decision proved to be a masterstroke.

In Ligue 1, Dembélé plundered 21 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances, sharing the division’s top scorer award and earning a spot in the Team of the Year, but it was his performances in the Champions League which really boosted his push for the Ballon d’Or.

The France international played an integral role in PSG’s success, racking up eight goals and scoring against big opponents like Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

When he wasn’t scoring goals in Europe, Dembélé was creating them.

He ended the campaign with six assists, including for the decisive goal in the semifinal victory over Arsenal and two of the five goals netted in the final against Inter.

“Winning a Ballon d’Or when you’re a football player is obviously the Holy Grail individually,” Dembélé told France Football in June. “It’s something you dream about when you’re little.

“I remember back when it was on Téléfoot, when I saw the players appear to receive the Ballon d’Or, it was incredible.

“Just the object, the ball, it’s exceptional.”

