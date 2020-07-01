Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 790 new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

The details were released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday on its Twitter handle.

Delta state overtook Lagos State in terms of numbers of infections with 166 cases.

Lagos State on Wednesday had 120 cases.

Other states that recorded infections on Wednesday were Enugu (66), FCT (65), Edo (60), Ogun (43), Kano (41), Kaduna (39), Ondo (33), Rivers (32), Bayelsa (29), Katsina (21), Imo (20), Kwara (18), Oyo (11), Abia (10), Benue (6), Gombe (4), Yobe (2), Bauchi (2) and Kebbi (2).

In all by the end of the day on Wednesday, Nigeria has had 26,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10,152 discharged and 603 deaths.