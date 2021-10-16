Delegates injured, cars damaged as gunmen invade Oyo PDP Congress

For the second time within 24 hours, gunmen alleged to be members of the Oyo State Park Management System have attacked Jogor Centre, venue of the ongoing State Congress of a faction of the Oyo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

No fewer than five people were injured while about 50 vehicles parked outside the venue were damaged.

The hoodlums, who stormed the venue from the back gate, were heard shooting sporadically into the air and hacking anyone seen insight.

One of the cars damaged belongs to Murhi International Television, which was used to convey reporters to the scene

The hoodlums were also seen brandishing cutlass es , axes, guns and other dangerous weapons.

A yet-to-be-identified delegate sustained machete wounds as he was struck on the head.

The situation left many scampering for safety.

Details shortly.