Breaking: Dele Momodu dumps PDP, joins new party

A veteran journalist, Dele Momodu, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and also announced his decision to join a new one.

The resignation of Momodu was contained in a letter dated July 17, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Momodu, who announced the African Democratic Party as his new political platform, said his decision to leave the PDP was with immediate effect.

He wrote in the letter: “I wish to inform you of my decision to resign from our political party, PDP, with immediate effect.

“My reason is simple and straightforward.

“Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight.

“It is therefore honorable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I will forever treasure the kind support you gave me at all times.

“Thank you, Sir.”

