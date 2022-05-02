Breaking: Death toll rises in Lagos State late night building collapse

The death toll from the collapsed three-storey building at Ebute Meta, Lagos State as at Monday morning has risen to five, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency have said.

An old three-storey building collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street, Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta collapsed at about 10:56pm on Sunday.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the deceased persons included three males and two females.

The number of rescued occupants remained 23.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the incident in search of four of the remaining occupants of the building.