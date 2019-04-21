The death toll in Sunday’s bombing in Sri Lanka has increased to no fewer than 207, reports said.

According to available information, explosions went off in churches and hotels as Christians marked the Easter Sunday with services.

There were no fewer than eight of such explosions.

Three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo’s Kochchikade district were hit during Easter services.

Hotels hit were Shangri-La, Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and a yet-to-be-named one, all in the capital Colombo, were affected.

The country has declared a national curfew “until further notice” and social media networks temporarily blocked.

There are reports that seven people have been arrested in connection with the attacks for which no one has claimed responsibility.