Breaking: Death of Arise TV News Anchor: Robbery gang arrested

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 12 suspected armed robbers linked to the attack that claimed the lives of Arise TV News staff member, Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, at Unique Apartment, Gishiri village, Katampe District, Abuja.

Operatives of the Scorpion Squad of the police led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ASP Victor Godfrey, carried out the arrests.

This followed actionable digital and reconstructive intelligence provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB Stratoc.

The 12 suspects were identified as Shamsudeen Hassan from Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA) in Katsina State; Hassan Isah, 22, from Zaria in Kaduna State; Abubakar Alkamu, alias Abba, 27, from Musawa LGA in Katsina State; Sani Sirajo, alias Dan Borume, 20, from Malumfashi LGA in Katsina State; Mashkur Jamilu, alias Abba, 28, from Igabi LGA in Kaduna State, and Suleiman Badamasi, alias Dan-Sule, 21, from Malumfashi LGA in Katsina State.

Others are Abdul Salam Saleh, alias Na-durudu, from Katsina LGA in Katsina State; Zaharadeen Muhammad, alias Gwaska, 23, from Chikun LGA in Kaduna State; Musa Adamu, alias Musa Hassan, 30, from Malumfashi LGA in Katsina State; Sumayya Mohammed, alias Baby, 27, from Saminaka LGA in Kaduna State; Isah Abdulrahman, alias Abbati, 25, from Zaria LGA in Kaduna State; and Musa Umar, alias Small, 31, from Maiduguri LGA in Borno State.

Police had disclosed that the robbery occurred on September 29, 2025 at about 3:30am when the gang invaded the apartment.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, confessed to shooting the security guard when he attempted to stop them from gaining access.

Another suspect, Sani Sirajo, admitted to trying to hold Maduagwu from falling off the three-storey building, but said he was unable to because of her weight.

Hassan further confessed that he drove the white Honda CR-V out of the apartment after the operation.

The suspects disclosed that they each received N200,000 from the proceeds of the crime.

The operatives recovered a fabricated AK-47 rifle, 36 rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action gun, one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, four mobile phones belonging to the victims, two knives, a cutlass, and nine torch lights used in the operation.

Police noted that shortly after the robbery, four of the suspects, including Hassan, Alkamu, and Sirajo, were apprehended through the tracking of stolen phones.

On October 8, 2025, acting on further digital intelligence, the remaining suspects were intercepted while en route to another planned armed robbery operation in Maitama, Abuja.

All suspects have confessed to the crimes, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

