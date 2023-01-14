Breaking: Daystar’s Pastor Sam Adeyemi, wife return to Nigeria after three years + Video

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi, have returned to Nigeria.

The duo were spotted on Saturday at the Strategic Leadership Conference of the church at its headquarters in Oregun, Lagos.

The Adeyemis had been away from the country since February 2019, with many concluding that they had relocated from the country.

The SLC of the church is a meeting of its pastors and the workforce, where the vision of the church for every quarter is shared.

Sources said Pastor Sam, as he is fondly called by many, will be at the three services of the church on Sunday.