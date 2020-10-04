Daystar Christian Centre, the Lagos State-based church pastored by Sam and Nike Adeyemi, has announced its reopening for in-person services.

The announcement was made on several social media platforms on Sunday and in messages by leaders of the various units in the church to their members a day earlier.

However, there are modifications to the services as against what obtained before the closure occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease.

According to the content of the announcement, only two services will hold now in both the main and satellite centres beginning from October 18, 2020.

Before worship centres were shut, the church held four services at its Oregun Centre.

Also, there will not be Saturday and midweek services going by the content of the announcement and the message by Unit Leaders, sighted by The Eagle Online.

Those who want to attend the Sunday services are also expected to pre-register.

In the main centre at Oregun, the Sunday services will hold at 7am and 9am.

The timing will be the same for the Lekki Centre.

For Alimosho, Ikorodu and Badagry Centres and the Starhub, which is a church for teenagers, the services will hold at 9am and 11am.

To pre-register for the services, worshippers have been directed to do so at: www.daystarng.org.

The live streaming of all services, including those for Saturday and Wednesday, will continue, the church said.